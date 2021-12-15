Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Service Properties Trust worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after buying an additional 3,894,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after buying an additional 3,423,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after buying an additional 2,401,899 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,840,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,188,000 after buying an additional 955,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $10,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.35.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.