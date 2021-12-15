Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano Sells 13,969 Shares

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 13,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $100,856.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,465. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.99 million, a P/E ratio of -367.50 and a beta of 0.42. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.