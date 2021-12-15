Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.
ST has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.
Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13.
In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
