Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s previous close.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.18. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,250.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

