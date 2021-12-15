SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semrush Holdings Inc. provides an online visibility management SaaS platform. It offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Get SEMrush alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $32.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.34.

In other SEMrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 22,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $570,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,809 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,636 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $34,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after purchasing an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter worth $18,433,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SEMrush by 4,323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after purchasing an additional 502,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEMrush (SEMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.