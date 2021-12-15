Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.10

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 3456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on SMFR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sema4 in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.55.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sema4 Holdings Corp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sema4 news, COO James Coffin sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $43,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Schadt sold 33,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $251,323.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,553 shares of company stock worth $895,784.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

