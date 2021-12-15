Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a twelve month low of $129.76 and a twelve month high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.