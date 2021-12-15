Selective Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.92.

