Selective Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 291.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.11.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $89.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 507.33%.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.