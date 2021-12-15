Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.84. The firm has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $265.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

