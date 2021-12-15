Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price fell 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.67. 6,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 493,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Seer alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $659,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,273 shares of company stock worth $2,179,291. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEER. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seer by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,942,000 after buying an additional 230,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Seer by 58.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,079,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,471 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seer by 77.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,508,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,462,000 after purchasing an additional 660,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seer by 50.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 336,514 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.