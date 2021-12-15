Secure Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 82,267 First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up 1.4% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the third quarter worth $3,927,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 590,809 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCTR opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $28.87 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.