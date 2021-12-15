Secret (SCRT) Market Capitalization Tops $601.22 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00008289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $601.22 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.00272612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010082 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002996 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014361 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000172 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

