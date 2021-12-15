SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Invests $11.76 Million in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CCL stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.28 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.