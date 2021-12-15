SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 225,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific accounts for about 1.9% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $43,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 131.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,615 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Wichmann acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 410,154 shares of company stock worth $17,631,591 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

