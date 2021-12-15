SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 408,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 1.5% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Delta Air Lines worth $34,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after purchasing an additional 991,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.16 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 1.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

