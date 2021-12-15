SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Acquires 30,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Crown stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.72. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.65 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

