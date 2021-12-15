Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Atlantic Union Bankshares Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.64. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of AUB opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

