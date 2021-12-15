SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.
NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 56,124,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
About SeaChange International
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
