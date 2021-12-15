SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 61.46% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

NASDAQ SEAC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 56,124,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,895,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SeaChange International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of SeaChange International worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

