Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 287.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SRL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,823. Scully Royalty has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 5.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 779,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 2,978,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

