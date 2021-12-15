Scott David Kee Sells 352,340 Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CTO Scott David Kee sold 352,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $4,256,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott David Kee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Scott David Kee sold 247,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,954,583.80.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 3,406,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,192,771. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

