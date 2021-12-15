Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Raised by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 50.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.60. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.