Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 247,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,246 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

