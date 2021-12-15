Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.43

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.43 and last traded at $29.45, with a volume of 18085 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 688.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

