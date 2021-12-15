Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 88.0% in November

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 88.0% from the November 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,624. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $37.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several research firms recently commented on SBGSY. HSBC cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

