Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,160,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $47.71 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74.

