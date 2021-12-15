Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $142.04 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $271.01 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

