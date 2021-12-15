Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

In other Saul Centers news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322. 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

