Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.50) EPS.

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.06. 1,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,824. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

