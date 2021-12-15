Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.01. 3,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 234,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 51.34 and a quick ratio of 51.07.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Electric Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,180,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,566,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,050,000.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

