Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €120.00 ($134.83) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €104.91 ($117.88).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €85.48 ($96.04) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of €63.09 ($70.89) and a 12 month high of €92.97 ($104.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.47.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

