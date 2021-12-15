Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on SANM. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SANM traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $38.65. The company had a trading volume of 442,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sanmina by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

