Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Samsung Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSNLF)

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.