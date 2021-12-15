salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 1.6% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $37,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.35. The company had a trading volume of 47,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.21, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.28. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 556,577 shares of company stock worth $158,360,122. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.