Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAPMY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Saipem has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

