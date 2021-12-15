Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.10

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

About Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

