Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $18.00 on Friday. Safestore has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

