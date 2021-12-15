Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.35

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.35 and traded as high as $25.60. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.59, with a volume of 470 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

