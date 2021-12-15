Rui Feng Sells 15,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total transaction of C$68,143.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,135,303.70.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Rui Feng sold 20,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.68, for a total transaction of C$93,656.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.87, for a total transaction of C$175,965.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.78, for a total transaction of C$202,279.00.

Shares of SVM stock traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 348,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,716. The firm has a market capitalization of C$805.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.07. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.49 and a 52-week high of C$10.93.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$73.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.77%.

SVM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

