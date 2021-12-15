Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.74.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

