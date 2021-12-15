Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.53

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$128.53 and traded as high as C$130.44. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$128.48, with a volume of 5,796,260 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.94.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$130.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.66 billion and a PE ratio of 11.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.21, for a total transaction of C$71,401.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at C$608,773.81. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.20, for a total value of C$708,900.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$782,294.76. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,843.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

