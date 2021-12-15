Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will report earnings of $2.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. Royal Bank of Canada reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.94 to $9.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Bank of Canada.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $100.02 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $79.82 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 38.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 66.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 44.9% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

