Royal Bank of Canada Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$46.00.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.50. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$45.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.93.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

