ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ROHCY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. 541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.91. ROHM has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.32.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 13.30%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

