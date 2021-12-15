Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by UBS Group

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 360 price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 377.92.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

