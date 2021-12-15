RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RKFL opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. RocketFuel Blockchain has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Get RocketFuel Blockchain alerts:

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketFuel Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.