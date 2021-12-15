Rivian (RIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Rivian to post earnings of -6.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RIVN stock opened at 117.14 on Wednesday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RIVN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 135.00.

Rivian Company Profile

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

