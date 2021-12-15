Rivian (RIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Rivian to post earnings of -6.88 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
RIVN stock opened at 117.14 on Wednesday. Rivian has a twelve month low of 95.20 and a twelve month high of 179.47.
In other news, CAO Jeff Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 78.00 per share, with a total value of 1,560,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Marcario acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 171,025 shares of company stock valued at $13,339,950.
Rivian Company Profile
Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.
