Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $690.16

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 690.16 ($9.12) and traded as high as GBX 768.20 ($10.15). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 745.80 ($9.86), with a volume of 1,121,258 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 724 ($9.57) to GBX 753 ($9.95) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.33) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 626.86 ($8.28).

The company has a market cap of £6.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 717.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 690.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.39.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 306,671 shares of Rightmove stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.22), for a total value of £2,140,563.58 ($2,828,814.03).

Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

