Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd (ASX:RAD) insider Riccardo Canevari bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$47,250.00 ($33,750.00).

About Radiopharm Theranostics

Rite Aid Corporation is on the front lines of delivering healthcare services and retail products to more than 1.6 million Americans daily. Our pharmacists are uniquely positioned to engage with customers and improve their health outcomes. The company provides an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,400 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Radiopharm Theranostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiopharm Theranostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.