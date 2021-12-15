Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $415.12

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 415.12 ($5.49) and traded as high as GBX 432 ($5.71). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 417 ($5.51), with a volume of 66,300 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.07) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.07) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.53) target price on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ricardo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £266.92 million and a PE ratio of 143.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 415.12.

In other news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.64), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($27,627.75).

About Ricardo (LON:RCDO)

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ricardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.