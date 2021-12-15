Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their hold rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

REXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $74.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 111.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.63.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,885,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,132,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

